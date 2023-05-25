Real Talk: Renovate for returns: Home improvements to consider to increase home value

By Victoria Kilcullen-Bond

Have you wondered what improvements or renovations you could make to your home to improve its value? Is it adding a steam room? A home gym with the latest equipment and mirrors? How about a home theater with a state-of-the-art sound system?

Home renovations can be a great way to increase the value of your property and make your living space more comfortable and functional. Not all renovations are created equal and some will provide a higher return on investment than others.

Here is useful information to answer your questions if you’re considering a home renovation that will provide the highest ROI.