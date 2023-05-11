Reduce, reuse, redecorate: Shop pre-owned for furniture and help the environment, too

By Brandpoint If you’re searching for ways to make a positive impact on the planet, consider how you buy furniture. By opting for pre-owned or used furniture you can save money. It’s also an excellent way to reduce waste and contribute to a sustainable future. Purchasing new furniture can have a significant environmental impact. Furniture production contributes to deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions and waste. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, furniture accounts for 9.8 million tons of waste in landfills each year. By choosing to buy pre-owned, you can help divert usable items from ending up in a landfill. Sourcing pre-owned furniture also prolongs the lifespan of resources already extracted from the earth.

Buying pre-owned isn’t just good for the planet. It can also be good for your wallet. Pre-owned furniture is more affordable than buying new. You save money while still getting quality pieces for your home. Pre-owned shopping can give you access to unique and vintage finds. It can make your home feel stylish and unique. It can feel overwhelming if you’re new to shopping for pre-owned furniture. The most sustainable piece of furniture is the one you already own. Before browsing for new furniture, take stock of what you already have. Can you repurpose or upcycle an item to give it new life? Sometimes a fresh coat of paint, new upholstery or modern hardware is all you need to completely transform a piece of furniture.