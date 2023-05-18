Scholarship Fund raises $600k

By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria raised $600,000 at their annual spring benefit gala and auction on April 22. More than 500 people gathered together to raise funds for scholarships for students from Alexandria City High School. Attendees donned black ties and enjoyed cocktails, dinner and dancing. Lively bidding ensued and was followed by moving speeches from two previous scholarship recipients. The SFA has raised and allocated more than $17.5 million in scholarships since 1986. More than 200 graduates from ACHS will receive scholarships this year from SFA.