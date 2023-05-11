‘Sister Act’ soars: The ACHS production is captivating and hilarious

Based on the beloved 1992 film, this musical tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer with dreams of finally getting her big break until she witnesses a murder that puts her life at risk. She is placed in a convent where she believes she will never fit in, but she ultimately transforms the choir into a sensational act that even gets the attention of the Pope.

It is a story about friendship, sisterhood and the power of music. The talent displayed by every member of the cast and crew was simply extraordinary. It is clear that everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into making this production a success.

Lilac Haynesworth stars as Deloris. She brought incredible energy to the stage with her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence. Her entire performance was mesmerizing and she truly brought the character to life in a way that was both captivating and hilarious.