Student overdoses prompt action: Fentanyl surge expedites education collaboration, expanded Narcan distribution

The dangers of substance abuse, especially prescription opioids and Fentanyl, were shared by DEA Special Agent Jennifer Sweeden during the event at ACHS. Sweeden re- ported that 295 people die every day in the U.S. because of an opioid overdose.

On April 19, ACHS teamed up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Program and the Office of Student Support Teams for a community event addressing rampant substance abuse.

Parents and other residents are demanding action to combat the presence of Fentanyl in schools and communities in Alexandria.

“Illicit drugs are often laced with fentanyl, an inexpensive substitute that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and can be deadly,” the statement read. “City officials are asking for the public’s help in understanding the prevalence of fentanyl overdoses; how they can be prevented, recognized and treated; as well as speaking with people, especially youth, regarding the dangers of all illicit drugs.”

The City of Alexandria asked the community to be vigilant about the dangers of illicit drugs in an announcement sent out on May 3 following the two suspected drug overdoses involving school-aged youth last week.

As of Sunday, the APD has reported 34 overdoses citywide in 2023. Deaths caused by narcotics require a chief medical examiner ruling, which tends to take more than four months so the number is subject to change. In comparison, from Jan. 1, 2022 to May 7, 2022 there were 49 reported overdoses which included confirmed fatalities. The calendar year 2022 had a total of 106 overdoses reported to APD.

As the Times reported last week, one student at Alexandria City High School overdosed and received administration of Narcan by emergency responders while at school. Another student, Yonatan Vazquez Méndez, died on May 2 after going into cardiac arrest at his home. As of press time, the cause of death has not been confirmed pending the medical examiner’s ruling. In February of this year, a student from neighboring Wakefield High School in Arlington suffered a fatal overdose.

Fentanyl is a fully synthetic lab copy of what is found in opioid plants. The drug is cheaper and easier to make and has a much stronger concentration.

The current DEA campaign battling the epidemic is “One Pill Can Kill.”

The collaboration between schools, agencies, local health departments and police is aimed at educating the public on how to fight and treat the opioid epidemic. According to the DEA, prescription drugs are abused more often than cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy combined.

The opioids in prescription pain medications become misused when more than the intended dose is taken or when an individual takes someone else’s medication without a prescription.

Death can result from abusing prescription drugs or from ingesting “fake” pills laced with Fentanyl. Fake pills are on the market and are made to look like prescription opioids. These pills are manufactured illicitly by unregulated sources rather than pharmaceutical companies.