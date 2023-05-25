Through their eyes: A look back at the segregated Johnson Memorial Pool

By Mark Eaton | [email protected]

Alexandria opened the Johnson Memorial Pool in 1952 at what was then the corner of First and North Payne Streets as the first swimming pool in Northern Virginia intended for use by African-Americans.

The pool, named for brothers Leroy and Lonnie Johnson who drowned on July 30, 1951 while swimming in the Potomac River, was dedicated after a series of swimming deaths of young African-Americans in local waterways.

The Johnson Memorial Pool became a central gathering place for African-Americans in Northern Virginia. While the pool is gone, it lives vividly in the memories of Alexandrians as a place of joy and friendship.

Michael Dantley, who was born in 1954, recalled the atmosphere following the deaths of the Johnson brothers.