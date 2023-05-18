Young girl shot, ‘secure status’ implemented

By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

According to an Alexandria Police Department release, on Tuesday at approximately 1:30pm there was a reported shooting near the 1300 block of Wythe Street. According to a video released by APD Chief Don Hayes, a young girl sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In response, the Alexandria City Public Schools Central Office building, Alexandria City High School Satellite Campus, and George Washington Middle School were briefly place in “secure the building” status.

According to a release from the ACPS Chief of Facilities and Operations, Alicia Hart, “The decision to secure the building was taken out of an abundance of caution. ‘Secure the budding’ means that the school day continues on a normal schedule inside the building but no one is allowed to enter or leave the facility while the building remains secured.”

Normal operations for ACPS campuses and buildings resumed at 1:56 p.m. The APD is investigating the incident.