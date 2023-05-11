Your View: Community, not congestion

To the editor:

I am writing with concern about your recent coverage of the proposed Duke Street transitway. The article seems to assume that Duke Street will always be a traffic-choked “nightmare.” A redesigned Duke Street, with high-quality transit, can instead be a public space that builds community.

We are all aware that loss of community, and growing feelings of isolation, are modern American problems. According to an African proverb, “A child that is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recently spoke about an “epidemic of loneliness and isolation.”

If Alexandria is to be a strong, post-pandemic community, we must embrace our people.