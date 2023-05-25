Your View: Remebering Alexandria’s Hodding Carter

To the editor:
I wanted you folks at the Alexandria Times to take notice of the big obituary in Saturday’s Washington Post for former Alexandria resident Hodding Carter. Carter is famous because he was the State Department spokesman during the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979 and 1980. But it’s important to remember that he lived in Old Town Alexandria for many years at the northwest corner of Columbus and Cameron streets across from Christ Church.
He continued living there long after he left the State Department in the summer of 1980. In the summer of 1980 I was down at Quantico, Virginia in the U.S. Marine Corps Platoon Leaders class program. I was a 19-year-old sophomore history major at George Mason University in Fairfax at that time. Hodding Carter was also a former Marine. At that time we were suffering through the “malaise” of President Jimmy Carter’s administration.
-Greg Paspatis, Alexandria