Your View: Where’s the soil test?

To the editor:

The Potomac Yard Metro station opened on May 19. But the sordid story of how it came to be sited on wetland, tidal wetland, woodland and national parkland must be told for the record. Please don’t buy the city’s revisionist history that siting the station there was justified because of the positive economic impact.

Other sites, that no one opposed, would have provided the same impact with minimal environmental damage.

Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) sent a letter to the Di- rector of the National Park Service in 2014 pressuring for the current site. NPS caved. I thought national parkland honoring our first president belonged to U.S. citizens, not two Virginia senators?

An Environmental Impact Study was required and done. It’s not a stretch to think the senators’ letter influenced all that came after the sale of the parkland to the city, including federal and state agencies involved in the EIS.