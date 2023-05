By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

The City of Alexandria invites all to attend a community meeting on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at 1108 Jefferson St. to hear about the Zoning for All initiative, as well as provide comments and ask questions. There is a virtual and in-person option for participation. For more information or Zoom links, visit alexandriava.gov/planning-and-zoning/zoning-for-housinghousing-for-all