A feast for the eyes: Enjoy delightful dining with a view

A full-service American cuisine restaurant since 1970, Cedar Knoll’s building dates from the early 1800s. It was originally a farmhouse be- fore being remodeled a century later as the Mount Vernon View Antique Shop and Tearoom. The essence of the original building has been maintained, creating a fine dining ambiance and an aesthetic akin to Mount Vernon.

“Part of the uniqueness of each room is that it has its own set of characteristics that makes it different. We have the Botanical Room when you walk in towards the left, which has many plants on the inside and large windows that allow you to see our gardens … [Another one of our rooms is] the Presidential Room, which has the dark oak and a more historic feel, such as a parlor or a dining car on a train from the 1800s,” co-owner Andrew Holden said.

Cedar Knoll has multiple “rooms with a view.”

Old House Cosmopolitan Grill

Old House Cosmopolitan Grill, located on the corner of N. Henry and Cameron streets along Route 1 in Old Town, might at first seem an unlikely candidate for a “best view” restaurant option.

Its outdoor, rooftop seating area, decorated with lights and flowers, proves otherwise. Old House Cosmopolitan Grill offers a variety of seating in addition to the roof. There is counter-top and high-top seating near the bar and kitchen areas on the first floor, while the rest of the indoor seating that owners Ivica and Amela Svalina created is candlelit and more intimate.