A story worth chewing over. Do your fillings contain high mercury levels?

At the age of 57, I’d been on low levels of blood pressure medicine for years with good results. However, my blood pressure had begun to rise. It would take four years, a pack of doctors and a nutritionist to find a likely cause for this issue.

I stripped red meat and dairy products from my diet. I drank sludgy mixtures of berry juice and flax seeds. And I called a nutritionist.

My nutritionist Julie Wendt had me record every morsel I ate for a week and ordered mobile blood and plasma tests. The report that followed was inscrutable. Full of diagrams, arrows and nutritional markers. My diet and health were pretty good. However, I had one big problem: my blood-mercury level was exceptionally high.