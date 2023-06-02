About Alexandria with Mark Eaton: A correction and a plea for more Harry Burkes

Last week, a story I wrote ran in the Times on what it was like to use, and enjoy, the now-gone Johnson Memorial Pool, the swimming pool opened in Alexandria in 1953 for use by African Americans. The story tried to make the point that the pool, though an artifact of segregation, was also a treasured place of enjoyment for many people.

The story asserted that ACPS’ Harry Burke Award for excellence in special education was named after Harry Burke, a community activist and the widely-esteemed aquatics director of the Johnson Memorial Pool, a fact I had confirmed in an interview with a knowledgeable source.

Late last week a reader thoughtfully wrote me as follows:

“The Harry Burke award is named for former ACPS Director of [Special Education] Harry Burke, not for the Harry Burke in this piece. The ACPS Harry served from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. I had the privilege of knowing both Harrys – working with one and getting to know the other through [a colleague at work.]”

This reader, and ACPS documents, provide information that contradicts my source and appears accurate. Accordingly, a correction is in order.

Reporters and editors sometimes shy away from corrections, or issue them reluctantly or in terse language buried in the back pages. [Publisher’s Note: The Alexandria Times’ policy is to always run corrections on page 3 of the next issue after learning of a mistake.]

I have a different view, which I tried to pass on to students in my journalism classes during my time teaching at what was then T.C. Williams High School: Corrections are a part of journalism.