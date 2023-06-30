Aces eye a repeat championship. Team has dominated the Cal Ripken League with a 13-2 record.

Nearing the halfway mark of their 2023 Cal Ripken Senior Collegiate Baseball League campaign, the Alexandria Aces sport a league-leading 13-2 record through 15 games. The Aces, led by fourth year head coach Chris Berset, entered the summer season as defending champions of the Cal Ripken League. They are three games ahead of their record at this point last season, when they were 10-5 at the halfway point in a year they would later raise the championship trophy. “It’s awesome that we’re winning ball games, but I still think there are things we could clean up to be a championship-caliber team,” Berset said. “I still think we haven’t clicked on all cylinders yet, so it’s kind of cool to see in that sense where we have a little more to grow.”

The Aces have won six straight, led by a potent offense that has averaged more than eight runs per game during the streak. The Aces’ Matt Ossenfort, a Vanderbilt commit out of South Dakota, sent out home runs in back- to-back games last weekend, including a grand slam on the road Saturday against the Aces’ division rival Metro South County Braves. “Just trying to stay in my two-strike approach, keep the foot down, and see the ball through. … I executed well and hit balls hard,” Ossenfort said. His 14 RBIs on the season to date are good for a team-high. Alexandria’s bats were active again Sunday night in a 10-3 victory over the Southern Maryland Senators. Headlining

the Aces with two home runs and four RBIs was Dylan Grego, a rising sophomore representing Ball State University. “It just felt good [last night]; I tried to keep my foot down and see the ball longer. I got lucky enough to catch a couple up front,” Grego said. Ethan Houghtaling of Western Michigan University earned his first win in an Aces uniform Sunday, dealing through five full innings with five strikeouts. His catching partner, Ty Mancha of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, impressively gunned down three stray base runners, a season-high. “Ty [Mancha] did a great job behind the plate, calling pitches and throwing guys out on the baselines,” Houghtaling said. “The defense really helped me out there towards the end, so hats off to them.” The team as a unit enjoyed