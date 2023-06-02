ACHS students win C-SPAN competition

By Aaron Kopp | akopp@alextimes.com

Two student teams from the Alexandria City High School TV and media production program won student video competitions earlier this month. A team of three students, Gryphon Magnus, Mia Mervis and Sarah McBurney, competed in the SkillsUSA media production competition in the broadcast news category. They placed first in the district and second at the state competition. Another student team, with members Leo Dienstfrey, Lashelle Sakyi and Marisa Vidal won the StudentCam competition, run by C-SPAN and sponsored by Comcast, with their video “Modern Day Slavery” about human trafficking.