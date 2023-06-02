Advice from a therapist: Helping teens cope with anxiety and pressure

Be mindful about social media. We love TikTok because it makes us feel less alone in our struggles. But some TikTok videos try to convince you that you may have one disorder or another. Keep in mind what you’re experiencing doesn’t have to be labeled.

School start times are not set up for what’s actually best for teenagers. We realize tell- ing you to go to bed early is not as easy as it sounds. But getting a full night of sleep will make a difference in your ability to cope with the pressures you face. Sleep deprivation can present as anxiety, depression and a whole host of other problems.