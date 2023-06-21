Boost curb appeal. Ten budget friendly ideas for better appeal

Your home’s first big impression is its curb appeal. If your place is in need of some sprucing up, you may wonder how you can make some updates without breaking the bank.

These 10 ideas are easy on budgets and can make a big impact on your home’s exterior image.

Knock, knock

As long as your front door is in good condition, there’s no need to replace it completely. A fresh coat of paint can instantly update your home’s fa- cade. Go bold or stick with a classic hue. It’s all up to you.

Window dressing

Dress up the windows. Add character and charm by enhancing your front windows. You might add wooden shutters, window box planters or both. Also look at the trim around the windows. If it’s chipped and peeling, add a fresh coat of paint. Not only does it look nice, it can protect your windows from dam- age, too.