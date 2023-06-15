City Hall Watch with Bill Rossello: Last stop on Duke Street

Other comments have alluded to redevelopment of some Duke Street neighborhoods, perhaps including the diverse Strawberry Hill and Wakefield-Tarleton residential communities lying between Jordan Street and Wheeler Avenue.

And it’s likely curtains for businesses across Duke Street from Alexandria Commons. They would be replaced by dense housing stock. The convenient restaurants, carry outs, bakery, doggy day cares and auto repair shops will all likely be displaced.

Perhaps the same will happen to the businesses between South Pickett and Jordan streets. And who knows the fate of the Witter athletic fields situated behind the old Land Rover car dealership, where plans have already been approved for an apartment complex.

And then there’s the sheer folly of the BRT design itself.

The most successful BRT projects in the U.S. have been several times longer than the one planned for Duke. And for good reason. To make it worth the investment, a BRT needs to significantly reduce the travel time. At 4.5 miles, this one is not likely to have much impact.

The most likely source of time savings will come from a reduction in the number of bus stops from 20 to 12. That could be done now without disrupting the corridor. No one knows how many riders will walk significantly farther to access buses.