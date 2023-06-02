Dirty laundry: Protecting your checks from theft

By Joseph Collum Paper checks are still an important method of making payments. Checks provide customers with an easy and convenient tool to make payments when they prefer not to use digital technology. They also serve as an alternative payment tool when technology is not an option. Unfortunately, paper checks are also subject to theft and fraud. We’ve seen a significant increase in the reports of check theft in recent years.

Thieves are stealing mail from home mailboxes. Even locked postal “blue boxes” are not immune to theft. After stealing mail, fraudsters find and alter checks, known as “check washing” by using chemicals to remove ink from the payee line and the dollar amount of the check. They then change the value of the check to a much larger amount and add their own name as payee while preserving the legitimate signature on the check.

Often, the thief will use the name of a “mule” as the payee. A mule is an individual the fraudster uses and then pays to negotiate the check on his or her behalf. I heard a recent story of someone who mailed their monthly payment via check to their local power company. The amount was just above $100. The individual used a post office box close to their home to send the payment. A week or so later, the check cleared their account in the amount of $4,000. The check was made out to a complete stranger.