Do no harm

Three city engineering structures have failed to restrain Strawberry, which runs like an unbridled horse. Like a stallion, it shoots out a large culvert up to 22 feet per second, throwing askew more than 165 large boulders in its path. At the finish it gallops into a cement wall surrounding a too-small exit culvert. The vicious recoil forms a lake covering residents’ yards, destroying the Natural Channel Design which a city staffer described 10 years ago as “bad and downright ugly.”

Last week Mayor Justin Wilson quoted a stream resto- ration expert on why City Council voted not to do Straw- berry Run’s restoration: “… the stream has reached its hard clay bottom … the channel evolutionary phase is coming to an end.” This was the community’s recommendation last year, with one caveat: “Do nothing … except protect one home with wood” – which Council denied.

But in the backstretch of Strawberry’s run, the steed charges right through a private property’s back yard – that’s why we asked Council to reclaim the person’s lost property.

Wilson asked, “What is the ‘public good’… [of] mak[ing] improvements on private properties that are adjacent to [Strawberry] run versus many other private properties that run off into similar streamways? I’ve got erosion problems in my back yard, so why would we spend city tax dollars for that?”

But no “improvements” were asked for any back yards covered by the lake which then erodes away. It was solely for the property now permanently occupied by a 12 foot- deep channel that replaced its missing back yard, and soon will test the mettle of the house itself.

Commensurate to the duty of public good is Council’s duty to correct – or avoid – public harm. It’s why Alexandria reimburses $2,000 to 3,000 when a public tree damages private property. And why the city tried to avoid public harm to this particular property by building a concrete dam to steer Strawberry away, even embedding its banks with concrete – which soon lay broken and scattered, letting Strawberry do permanent harm.