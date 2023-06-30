Duke Street In Motion approved. Former DASH director pushes back: ‘I’ve seen the other side’

Carter Flemming, a board member of the Alexandria Fed- eration of Civic Associations, urged Council to pause the project to revamp the proposal. “We have closely followed the Duke Street in motion pro- cess. … It is clear from those briefings and community meetings that residents have far too many unanswered questions to reach an informed decision,”Fleming said.“Tonight, we know of no expiration date on this planning grant. So, to- night’s vote is an unnecessary artificial deadline. Thus, we ask council tonight, what is the rush for approval?” Local business owner Paul Spina, who raised concerns over a lack of transparency, urged City Council members to vote “No.”

“On a personal note, it would impact my business. I have been there 50 years, I’ve never had anybody from a planning commission even give me a phone call. So, I don’t think that they’ve thought this through,” Spina said. Lisa Porter, President of the Clover College Park Civic Association, addressed her disapproval of the corridor development, specifically Cam- bridge Road. “Prioritize those plans further,” Porter said. “Our city should do everything possible to prevent that and to mitigate the burden that our residents will undertake.” In an interview on Tuesday prior to the legislative meeting, Mayor Justin Wilson acknowledged those who may still be hesitant to jump on board. “I think we can work through some of that [concern] in the design. Right now, we have a lot of additional design work to do over the next few years. As we work to bring this to fruition, we’ll work through some of these issues for sure.”

Much of the research in the presentation was familiar to those who had been following the proposed corridor development from the beginning. Orr emphasized that people should be asking “how” rather than “if” at this point. “One of the things to think about with this is that this project was never about whether or not we were implementing BRT on Duke Street because staff had been directed for years to go down that path. And it was really about how we’re design- ing this corridor to best meet the needs of our community,” Orr stated. “We understand that change can be hard and it means that there’s going to be tradeoffs. But our goal was to come up with a near term plan for this corridor, the best balance of tradeoffs and pri- orities and still meet the ulti- mate goal of enhanced transit on Duke Street.”

Members of City Council raised numerous questions for staff on topics such as pedestrian and cyclist safety, the proposed elimination of bus stops, impact on service roads and local businesses. Vice Mayor Amy Jackson noted the strong complaints from residents regard- ing a break-down in comm- unity engagement.