Duncan named new ACHS principal. Former Minnie Howard administrator takes the reins this Saturday

On June 22, Alexandria City Public Schools announced Alexander Duncan III as the new principal of Alexandria City Public High School. Duncan formerly served as the campus administrator at ACHS’ Minnie Howard cam- pus. He will take over as prin- cipal on July 1.

In early May, ACHS Principal Peter Balas announced his resignation to serve as the principal of Arlington’s Wak field High School. The school board’s search for a replacement began quickly. A special meeting of the School Board was called on June 22, at which the new principal was announced. ACPS superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Ed.D. made the announcement and introduced Duncan.