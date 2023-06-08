Former spy writes groundbreaking new novel

By Kerry Boyd Anderson

Female characters have long been featured in spy novels, but rarely were such characters written by a woman with first-hand experience working in intelligence. Brittany Butler offers her distinctive take on spy adventures in her debut novel, “The Syndicate Spy.”

Butler worked for the CIA for nine years, specializing in operations with a focus on counterterrorism in the Middle East and Central Asia. Often tasked with managing intelligence operatives, she faced particular challenges as a woman – including the need to prove her abilities while work- ing against stereotypes – in addition to the usual challenges and dangers of the job.

Butler brings those in-the-field experiences to her main character, Juliet Arroway. The novel is set in a future in which oil reserves have been depleted and countries compete over alternative energy sources. Arroway is a spy tasked with finding energy terrorists. The book immediately begins with a lot of action and continues to provide the thrills that fans of spy novels expect.

Butler imbues Arroway with complexity and humanity and includes a romantic angle in her story.

“With a lot of the spies we read or watch on TV, the women are really one dimensional. I included romance and feeling in this novel because that’s human,” Butler said. “We’re romantic, sexual beings. To take that out completely dehumanizes people. In reality, especially in war zones, the human connection is very important to get through really hard times. People might use humor, sex, or alcohol to get through the hard stuff. I’m not sure that a lot of people who write spy fiction and didn’t work in espionage know that.”