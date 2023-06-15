From farm to table

Foziya Mohammed

There are many reasons to support local agriculture and food producers. Reasons vary depending on one’s situation. We all have a choice. With any decision, even the smallest one, we are building the community we want to see and experience. Our choices and decisions matter. By supporting local food and farming, we solidify farming as an integral part of local history, landscape and culture. And the ultimate goal is to advance the health and wellbeing of individuals. Virginia’s Farm Market Fresh, also known as the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, helps eligible older adults get fresh produce and supports local farmers and farmers’ markets. The program offers coupons to need-based residents aged 60 or older. These coupons can be exchanged with authorized farmers for fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and fresh-cut herbs at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Eligible participants receive $50 worth of coupons to use between June 1 through Nov. 18, 2023. Income eligibility was raised in 2023 from the current 150% of the federal poverty level to 185%. This has the potential to reach 70,000 more eligible individuals. This equates to a monthly income at or below $2,248 for one person or $3,040 for two people. To foster healthy activities and encourage seniors to choose healthy produce we have introduced an engaging BINGO game that ignites their competitive spirits. The BINGO cards will be given out with vouchers. The rules and rewards for completing can be found on the back of the card. Eligible older adults can complete an application at The Del Pepper Resource Center located at 4850 Mark Center Drive on the 9th floor every Wednesday. Please call 703- 746-5999 for more information. Participation is limited and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, visit FarmMarketFresh.org