By Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Electoral Board unanimously voted to reappoint Angie Maniglia-Turner as the General Registrar and Director of Elections for the City of Alexandria per a release.

Maniglia-Turner has been a city election official for more than 15 years. Prior to being appointed as General Regis- trar in July of 2020, she served as Elections Manager, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Elections Manager.