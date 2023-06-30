Generations of sanctuary. The Pendleton Street Rooming House was a Green Book property

In 1917, John Jackson purchased the property at 1022 Pendleton St., on the corner of Henry and Pendleton streets, to house both his family and host his business. He lived there with his wife, Corinne, three daughters and son.

After Jackson had acquired a license to use the building as both a bakery and a rooming house for other tenants, the Henry Street portion of the house became a bakery. The new business earned him the nickname “Baker,” by which he became commonly known in the community.

The Jackson children attended high school both in Alexandria at Parker-Gray High School, which was the city’s first secondary school for Blacks, and also at Dunbar High School in D.C. – the first public high school for Blacks in the United States, according to its website.