Happy, healthy pet checklist: Follow these steps to ensure the best for your pet

Pets bring us so much joy, companionship, and unconditional love. According to Forbes, over the past 35 years, the percentage of pet owners in the U.S. has increased. As of 2023, 66% of U.S. households (nearly 8.9 million homes) own a pet. Dogs are the most popular pet (65.1 million U.S. homes own a dog), followed by cats (46.5 million homes) and finally freshwater fish (11.1 homes). In honor of all they provide for the many of us who love them, follow this checklist to help you make sure you keep them as happy and healthy as possible. Identification, please While no one wants to think their pet will go missing, accidents happen. Properly identified pets ensure a quicker reunion when they’re found. This means making sure your pet has a registered microchip, pet ID tag with up-to-date information and is licensed according to your city or county’s requirements.

Microchip tips Microchips can be used to quickly contact you if your dog is brought into a shelter or veterinary clinic as a found pet. If you’re unsure about the status of your pets’ microchip, here are a few things you can do. First, if you don’t know if your pet is chipped or what the number is, any veterinarian or shelter can scan your pet for a microchip and provide you with the microchip number. You can use the number to look and see if the microchip is registered (and with what company) using universal pet microchip lookup websites, like the one provided at aaha.org. Once you determine the registration status, you can login to an existing account or register the microchip for the first time. There are a variety of companies that offer registration. While some do offer paid subscriptions with extra benefits, basic lifetime registration with companies like 24Pet-watch are free. Remember to keep the login information, so you can easily update the microchip if you move, change phone numbers or if the pet’s ownership changes.