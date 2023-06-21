Home to centuries of young women leaders. Honoring today’s inspiring new generation

Anne Ball McCarthy (McCarty) was 21 years old when she married one of Alexandria’s founding fathers, William Ramsay, in 1743. Anne would go on to become one of the most effective and revered financial supporters of the American Revolution.

In 1796, Ona Judge, an enslaved personal maid to Martha Washington, was only in her early 20s when she made a daring and successful escape to freedom.

After attending the Arlington Institute for Girls in Alexandria, Katherine Waller, at age 19, married Rev. Robert Barrett in 1876. Among her many accomplishments, Kate Waller Barrett would eventually be asked to run for Governor of Virginia, an honor she turned down.

Throughout the past three centuries, Alexandria’s young women have been making their mark.

According to the 2020 United States Census, almost 52% of our city’s population is female. Today 18% of Alexandria’s residents are under 18 years of age.

To recognize Alexandria’s present and future female leaders, Alexandria Celebrates Women will honor six deserving young women with its 2023 Alexandria Celebrates Women Awards.

This year’s ceremony will be held June 28 at the Athenaeum. All proceeds will benefit the Alexandria Domestic Violence Safehouse.