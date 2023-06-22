I like Bryce

Why do people boo at sporting events?

And why do Washington Nationals fans, who are generally polite and appreciative of current and former players, boo Bryce Harper with such vitriol in 2023, his fifth season as a Philadelphia Phillie?

I pondered both questions while attending two of the Nats-Phillies games the first weekend of June. I saw that the booing really bothered Bryce. His body language exuded a mixture of anger, frustration and, I think, sadness. He clearly would have loved nothing better than to hit a 500- foot home run. He didn’t.

Why do we boo at sporting events? It’s not just because we resent the salaries that modern-day athletes make. Booing at sporting events has been around since way before professional athletes began making ridiculous money. Perhaps it dates back to the Romans and gladiators. Maybe booing is a remnant of prehistoric life, where clearly distinguishing between “us” and “them” was a matter of survival.

Why do we reserve this practice for sports though?

We don’t boo our minister at church if they give a lackluster sermon. We don’t generally berate the cashier at Safeway for an apathetic checkout. We don’t boo the ac- tor whose misfortune is to perform Hamlet less exquisitely than Sir John Gielgud.

Perhaps local psychologists or anthropologists can explain the roots of booing.

I’m particularly intrigued, and saddened, by the treatment Harper gets on each trip here to play the Nationals. Nats fans are normally better behaved than our Northeastern counterparts in Boston, New York and, yes, Philly.

Maybe we’re not as pleasant as St. Louis Cardinals fans – who I’ve found to be unfailingly well-informed and nice – but we’re not normally mean.