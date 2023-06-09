MOST POPULAR
Encore! Encore!: ACPS teachers and parents push back following staffing decision
By Amy Will | [email protected] Educators and parents are passionately questioning a decision made by the Alexandria City School Board last week. A change in...
GenOn site plan amended: Planning Commission approves pedestrian safety change at former power plant
By Aaron Kopp | [email protected] Commissioners at Tuesday night’s Planning Commission meeting voted to approve an amendment to the site plan for the former Potomac...
Your View: Improving the Duke Street transit experience
To the editor: Following a two-year public process, the City of Alexandria has arrived at a publicly supported transportation plan for a four-mile section of...