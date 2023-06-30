Leaders are everywhere

In 2021 we launched the ACT Youth Council to learn

from and amplify the voices of youth in our community. Since then, 14 high school students have researched issues in the community that are important to them and made recommendations to members of City Council, the School Board and other civic leaders.

Designed by youth, for youth, the program features a competitive selection process and monthly meetings with access to city officials and researchers to support the youth in their inquiry and analysis. This past May, the Youth Council presented research on the disparity in environmental, disability and academic supports between those who live on the east and west sides of Alexandria.

Building on our experience with the Youth Council, in 2022 we put ACT’s strategic plan in the hands of our community. We created a Community Listening and Strategic Planning Team comprised of 18 diverse Alexandrians. They collected and analyzed data and made recommendations for ACT’s strategic direction.

This team shared their experience and perspective through the lens of race, immigration and socioeconomic status. Members were paid a stipend and received child care and transportation reimbursements. With input from more than 250 residents through surveys and focus groups, the Planning Team proposed a strategic direction for ACT that is focused on economic success, affordable housing and racial equity.

The Team crafted a new vision statement for ACT: Alexandria is a just, vibrant, equitable place where all who live and work here thrive and feel like they belong.