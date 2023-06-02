My View: Duke Street in Motion needs re-evaluation

By Sandy Modell

Alexandria is fortunate to have an excellent DASH bus system. However, while DASH has experienced phenomenal ridership since its inception in 1984, reaching more than four million annual trips in 2017, it has not reduced traffic congestion as regional population growth has spiraled. The reality is that most people still need their cars.

The Duke Street transitway project has been discussed since 2008, and current justification for this project comes from several outdated studies. A recent City of Alexandria staff memo states that since adopting the 2012 Feasibility Study, “transportation priorities, land use plans, and (more recently) a major change in home-to-work travel patterns have created the need to re-evaluate the transit plans for the Duke Street Corridor.”

Although city staff have conducted a series of community meetings and public outreach, a fundamental re-evaluation of this proposed project has not happened.

Metrorail, Metrobus and DASH started experiencing declining ridership even before the pandemic. Since COVID-19, many people are still working from home. Although DASH has implemented free fares and a new transit network, increasing service by 25% between FY18 and FY22, ridership decreased by 27% during the same period. In FY22, average weekday trips on DASH Route 30 – Duke Street – totaled 1,822, a 30% decrease from its height in FY17.

Although Route 30 is seeing some impressive ridership gains in the past few months, April showing 2,800 trips, not all buses are operating with automated passenger counters and data is lacking on where riders get on or off the bus. Passenger origin destination studies and also knowing where the car traffic is