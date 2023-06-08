My View: It’s time to withdraw the BID proposal

By Boyd Walker

Welcome to Alexandria where we support small businesses and public engagement! With one number, 311, you can contact city hall (alexandriava.gov/Alex311) and

we aim to make our city beautiful with hanging baskets, banners and lights in the winter! And we have a marketing organization, Visit Alexandria, and the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership to promote and help businesses.

But what if a small group of people felt that wasn’t enough because they are spending a significant amount of money marketing themselves in a business organization that only represents a small number of the businesses on King Street. And they had 22 events last year. Can you name one?

You’re tired of paying for this and having to do all the work, so you convince the city to hire a consultant who will work with the assistant city manager for public-private partnerships, and this consultant knows a way that you can pass on the bill to taxpayers who may or may not know this is coming. In fact if they don’t, even better, so for the first six months you keep it quiet and under wraps.

Since you love Alexandria, you decide to launch the public dog and pony show the day before Valentine’s Day. Around 10 people show up for your first meeting. Only a couple at subsequent meetings. You miss your first deadline to garner the required signatures to move your initiative forward, so you extend it and have some more meetings. You try to come to the meeting of your opponents.