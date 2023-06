By Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com

On June 21, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and First Lady Jill Biden visited the National Science Foundation located at 2415 Eisenhower Ave. The tour focused on workforce training programs. Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the NSF, introduced Modi and Biden to students and gave a tour of the headquarters. The visit focused on initiatives and partnerships between high schools, community colleges and universities.