New beginnings all around

The 2022-23 academic year has drawn to a close in Alexandria City Public Schools. While our students closed out the school year realizing their growth, academically and personally, they look forward to what lies ahead and the impact they will all make in the world.

Members of the Alexandria City High School Class

of 2023 have shown tremendous resilience and acquired

life skills that will enable them to succeed no matter what challenges they may face. As interim superintendent this is my first graduating class and it will forever have a special place in my memories. Next year, I look forward to my first class of graduating seniors as I take on the role of permanent superintendent. New beginnings are in abundance.

On graduation day, our ACHS students celebrated their many accomplishments while in high school and look forward to what their future may hold. Many of our graduating seniors will be college-bound or attending a technical school come fall. Others have plans to join the military.

Some of our students will take a gap year or enter the work force. These are among the first major life decisions the Class of 2023 will make and I know our graduates will take the lessons learned during their years at ACPS and apply them to the various paths they choose to follow.

The growth our graduates have realized during their years at ACPS is also shared by each student within the school division as they move on to the next grade. As each year passes, our students not only learn academically, but they also experience social and emotional growth that will carry them through their lives.

Our students on every grade level can draw inspiration from our graduates as they see what success can look like. We also look forward to welcoming all of our new students who will join us