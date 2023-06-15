Pitch perfect performance

By Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Harmonizers were recognized at City Council’s meeting on Tuesday. The group is celebrating their 75th year and received a mayoral proclamation. The Harmonizers and their new ensemble, Metro Voices, performed a song for city council and then continued the celebration in Market Square with more signing. The group recently announced a scholarship will help local qualified singers with any costs associated with membership such as wardrobe and travel expenses. For more information, visit harmonizers.org.