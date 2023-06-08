Prepare for summer pests: Five ways homeowners can keep bugs at bay

By Brandpoint

As we approach warmer months, homeowners are getting ready for their summertime favorites. Spending more time outdoors, entertaining in gardens and readying for backyard barbecues. However, they should be on guard from uninvited house guests: pests.

Spiders and ants are often considered to be a nuisance, but some can pose a threat to your property. According to Groundworks, spiders, carpenter ants and cockroaches are among the biggest pest threats homeowners face.

While pests can find their way into homes year-round, some seasons are worse than others. According to research from the University of Washington, outside of the tropics, insects reproduce at higher rates in warmer weather, so you’ll see more bugs during spring and summer.