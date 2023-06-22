Pride cometh before a fall

This famous text from Proverbs 16 is at the heart of Christian theology. The fall is preceded by pride. Two ancient Christian myths – and myth is simply a poetic vehicle to capture truth that transcends the scientific or historical – embody this claim: the first is the fall of Lucifer. Lucifer was the chief of angels who wanted divine authority; and as a result of his pride, he fell from heaven to hell to become Satan.

The second is the fall of Adam and Eve. Through an act of disobedience, they wanted to be as God – know- ing both good and evil – and out of that assertion of pride, they found themselves cast out of the garden.

Pride is an assertion of self that assumes an excessive sense of self and with it an entitlement that is inappropriate. This was the sin of Lucifer and the sin of Adam; and it is the continuing temptation of anyone with even a modicum of power. The fall is the consequence of that uncontrolled pride: you imagine that you can get away with anything and then you discover that this is not the case.

Other religious traditions have a similar idea. In Hinduism, for example, the doctrine of karma is a moral law of cause and effect. Bad actions have bad consequences, which are inescapable. In the end, life catches up with us either in this life or the life to come.

From the business traveler who claims inappropriate expenses to the per- son who totally embellishes their resume to get elected to Congress, the Christian claim is that pride is at work here.

The ethical rules that apply to those who are less significant in the system do not apply to me. I am allowed to live differently because of who I am. Power is a temptation; it is also, often, an illusion. The powerful have less power than they realize. And the fall, or karma, finally comes about.

Jeffrey Epstein, the sex trafficker and financier, was finally arrested and jailed. Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul, despite appearing untouchable for decades, is now serving a 23-year jail term. Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, the blood testing startup, is now in prison for fraud. Now granted Russian dictator