To the editor:
Our city government has hailed the recent introduction of the Racial Equity Toolkit to “promote racial equity”and “enhance marginalized communities” in our city.
Based on the results of the selection process for the new principal for Alexandria City High School, it appears ACPS as well as the marginalized Hispanic community might mutually benefit from the use of this miraculous Racial Equity Toolkit.
The two finalists for ACHS principal are both African American educators – despite the fact that the student population of both the high school and the entire school system is becoming increasingly majority Hispanic.
This must be sadly disappointing to the marginalized Hispanic communities of Arlandria/Chirilagua and the West End, whose self esteem would significantly benefit from see- ing a member of their heritage in a leadership position. For example, ac- cording to the most recent ACPS annual report:
• In the entire ACPS, Hispanics comprise 38% of students, while Blacks are 25% of students.
• In the last high school graduation class, Hispanics made up 35% of students, while Blacks were 27% of the class.
• Only 10% of ACHS staff is His- panic, while 33% is Black.
The results of this critically important leadership selection appear to contradict ACPS’ highly publicized mantra of “Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity.” Disappointingly, the marginalized His- panic residents, which make up 38% of the student population, continue to make up only 10% of the administration, leadership and employees of ACHS while the African American population is disproportionately represented.
Perhaps enrollment in the Racial Equity Toolkit Program will bring the ACHS administration, leadership and employees into a more equitable racial balance.
-Gerald B. File, Alexandria