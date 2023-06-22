To the editor:

Our city government has hailed the recent introduction of the Racial Equity Toolkit to “promote racial equity”and “enhance marginalized communities” in our city.

Based on the results of the selection process for the new principal for Alexandria City High School, it appears ACPS as well as the marginalized Hispanic community might mutually benefit from the use of this miraculous Racial Equity Toolkit.

The two finalists for ACHS principal are both African American educators – despite the fact that the student population of both the high school and the entire school system is becoming increasingly majority Hispanic.

This must be sadly disappointing to the marginalized Hispanic communities of Arlandria/Chirilagua and the West End, whose self esteem would significantly benefit from see- ing a member of their heritage in a leadership position. For example, ac- cording to the most recent ACPS annual report: