Stunning modern Craftsman-style home

206 E. Randolph Avenue is a spectacular turn-key prop- erty located on one of the most coveted streets in Del Ray. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a detached ADU with over 400 square feet of liv- ing space for your guests. This home effortlessly caters to all your needs.
As you enter, 9-foot ceil- ings and wide plank hardwood floors greet you and welcome
you into the space. The open concept kitchen and family room create a lovely atmo- sphere for hosting holiday din- ners or inviting friends over for cocktails. Unsurpassed qual- ity awaits you in the gourmet chef’s kitchen. Its 4-foot by 8-foot center island, Cafe se- ries stainless appliances and custom coffered ceilings flow into the family room. Step out onto the expansive Azek com-
posite deck and enjoy the se- rene view of the backyard.
Upstairs, two primary suites enjoy spa-like baths, walk-in closets and plenty of light. Two more generously sized bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry room reside on this level.
The incredible and fully finished walk-out lower-level features luxury vinyl tile floors throughout. You’ll love the
light-filled rec room, 5th bed- room with en suite bath, bo- nus room with chic barn doors and the plenty of storage op- tions. Easily access the fully fenced-in backyard or ADU. Relax on the oversized flag- stone patio.
The exterior of the home includes Hardi siding, board and batten features at all the gables, 30-year architectural shingles and so much more!
AT A GLANCE:
Address: 206 E. Randolph Ave., Alexandria, 22301
Neighborhood: Del Ray Price: $2,150,000
Square feet: 3,829, .15 acre lot
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half
Year built: Major renovation 2023
Contact:Elizabeth Lucchesi, elizabeth@lizluke.com lizluke.com, 703-868-5676