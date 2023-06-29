Summer safety: Four tips to keep your home secure while you’re on vacation

Pre-set your HVAC

Completely turning your HVAC off to save money can be a bad idea. Not only will it look like nobody’s home if your AC unit isn’t running while it’s sweltering, but you could also damage internal structures of the house due to excessive humidity. Your AC unit will have to work non-stop to get the temperature back down when you return. A good rule of thumb is to raise the temperature about five degrees from your usual setting when you leave town. To adjust the temperature while you’re away, consider installing a smart thermostat that you can control remotely.