‘Sweeney Todd’ at the Signature: A delightfully gory spectacle

By Mae Hunt

Signature Theatre’s take on “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a delightfully gory spectacle. It will run through July 9 as the final installment of So Many Possibilities, Signature’s season-long tribute to the legacy of Stephen Sondheim.

Arguably the best-known of Sondheim’s musicals, “Sweeney Todd” first made its Broadway debut in 1979. It follows its titular character, a talented barber whose obsession with revenge drives him to become a serial killer, and his partner-in-crime, pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett.

While undeniably dark in subject matter, in typical Sondheim fashion, “Sweeney Todd” is humorous and heartfelt as well. Signature’s production does justice to the show’s complexities, thanks to excellent performances across the board.