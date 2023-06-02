Two arrested following robbery

By Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Police Department identified and arrested two individuals in connection with a robbery and use of a firearm according to a release. On May 25, Fredericksburg, VA resident Michael Lazo, 19, and Alexandrian Deshaun Stoney, 32, robbed a commercial space in the 3700 block of Mt. Vernon Ave. The suspects were arrested and a firearm was seized.

On March 23, according to an article in Fredericksburg’s Free Lance-Star, Stoney agreed to a deal in Stafford Circuit Court that month. He served 22 days in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery after directing a teen burglary ring. Per the article, “according to evidence, a group of teenagers were connected to nine robberies that occurred during a two-week period in August 2020. In both cases, masked robbers entered the stores, displayed a gun and left with money and tobacco products. Two teens have been convicted in connection with the Stafford robberies; Stoney was directly involved in just one of them… Stoney was initially arrested in 2021, but those charges were eventually dropped. Prosecutor Ryan Frank said Stoney spent several months in jail before the charges were dropped.”