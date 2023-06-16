Unlocking hidden potential

By Brandpoint

When you’re seeking ways to optimize your home, it’s easy to overlook the humble laundry room. But there are ways to improve this room, making it more functional and attractive. A beautifully appointed laundry room can help transform ordinary tasks into enjoyable routines. If you’re ready to turn your laundry room into a space you love, consider these upgrades. Shed some light Is your laundry room too dark? Improving the room’s lighting will make daily chores easier to do while also making the room feel more bright and cheerful. You may need to add several recessed lights, especially if there’s no window. Cooler-colored LED lights can help you sort colors better. Consider adding a window if possible. Enlarge an existing window to boost natural light. Applying a fresh coat of light-colored or white paint can also make any space feel open and airy. Working multi-purpose Every laundry room needs a utility sink deep enough to soak soiled clothing. How about a sink you can also use to bathe your dog? To make it easier to use your new sink for washing your pet or anything else, choose a hand shower or faucet. Get organized Increasing shelving or cupboard space is always smart for a laundry room upgrade. If you select open shelving, use matching baskets, boxes or trays to create a unified look. Make sure to include a large drying rack to hang delicates and other items that need to be air dried. Another idea is to combine the laundry area with the mudroom, which helps contain the mess coming in from outside. When designing your mudroom/laundry room, make sure to provide sturdy benches for sitting and removing boots. Not just for kitchens anymore, installing an island in your laundry room is a great way to provide the perfect folding space. And an island is another opportunity to add more storage underneath. If you’re limited on space, consider using a rolling kitchen cart. Elevate the situation One way to truly elevate your laundry room is to put your machines up on pedestals. maintenance and cleaning a lot easier, but is also much gentler on your back. You’ll do a lot less leaning and bending over every laundry day. Flaunt your style There’s no reason your laundry room can’t also be pretty. Consider bright paint colors or whimsical wallpaper when you’re giving the room a makeover. Fun art accents and even a whiteboard or chalkboard for laundry instructions, or playful notes, may encourage more family members to join the laundry routine. Even achieving a few of these upgrades can make a difference in how you use and perceive the humble laundry room. Following through with all of them might just make it your favorite room in the house.