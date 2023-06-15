Your View: Duke Street in Motion is ill-considered

To the editor:

Everyone should be able to see Alexandria’s “Duke Street In Motion” for what it really is: a looming train wreck. The question is whether any city leader has the courage to hit pause on this ill-considered project before the crash.

The plan ostensibly seeks to relieve congestion on Duke Street. Except the solution the city has arrived at is to take away one traffic lane and designate it for buses or bicycles. You got that right: not add a lane – take one away.

So, the most likely outcome is that congestion will get worse. If you need any evidence that this is a poor idea, you need only as far as the city’s earlier handiwork on Route 1 near Potomac Yard where they constructed a bus- es-only middle lane.

Except anyone who has ever spent a moment on that often-congested road will attest it remains heavily congested at rush hour, except now it features a deserted lane in the middle where normally empty buses roar by infrequently.

The proposed solution for Duke Street, however, is much worse: rather than construct a new lane, the city proposes to take one of the already congested traffic lanes away. The city obviously believes that if they can make Duke Street even more of a traffic hellscape than it already is, perhaps then more residents will be forced to take their now often empty Dash buses.