Your View: Enjoy Alexandria’s roses

To the editor:

Recently my husband and I attended a musical performance based on the “Alexandria Suite,” a setting of poems about Old Town by Jean Elliot. The music was commissioned by the Alexandria Choral Society in 1987. At this time of year, and for some reason they seem particularly bountiful, I’d like to share her poem, ‘Assault of Roses:’

Assault of Roses

“This city is beset by roses:

roses beleaguer streets stretching down to the river;

they clamber over walls

clutching at ancient brick