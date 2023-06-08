Your View: Improving the Duke Street transit experience

To the editor:

Following a two-year public process, the City of Alexandria has arrived at a publicly supported transportation plan for a four-mile section of Duke Street. That process included numerous public outreach efforts culminating in an alternative preferred by a majority, 60%, of feedback responses received in April and recommended by a resident advisory group.

That preferred alternative would provide dedicated bus lanes in each direction for the western-most third of the corridor, i.e. from Jordan Street to Ripley Street, and maintain two travel lanes for cars throughout the entire corridor. The preferred option would improve round trip commute times during morning and afternoon peaks for buses by 11 to 16 minutes and for car trips by 11⁄2 to 2 minutes.

The preferred alternative includes a half-mile-long east-bound only bus lane from Wheeler Avenue Lane to Roth Street to enable people riding buses to avoid some of the congestion that makes bus travel times less reliable. To address cut-through traffic in neighborhoods and mitigate congestion, city staff also conducted successful pilot projects and engaged residents in separate Duke Street Traffic Mitigation and Duke Street/West Taylor Run projects.