Your View: Press pause on ‘Duke in Motion’

To the editor:

Landmark Mall’s redevelopment will be an incredible addition to Duke Street’s west end. And the vast majority of visitors from around the region will arrive there by car – even if the proposed $100 million center running bus lanes realize their full potential of ushering buses along this segment of Duke Street two minutes faster than they move today. The city should better understand how these two major projects will affect one another by taking them in sequence rather than simultaneously.

It’s not clear to residents where the urgency is coming from. We appear to be rushing to erect permanent barricades down the middle of Duke Street, remove vehicle lanes, create a new network of destinations only accessible by u-turn and force thousands more pedestrians into crosswalks to access bus stops – all in the same area where we can soon expect a mass influx of new cars.