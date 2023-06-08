Your View: School Board: Fund our dream school

To the editor:

The school we dream of is full of counselors and teachers who all know our names and treat us with respect. Our classes would be engaging and interactive. One period a day would just be therapy or open time. And everyone would have all the food they need – and maybe even a Starbucks!

But the school we actually attend has school resource officers, and now metal detectors, that intimidate and don’t make us feel welcomed. Students don’t have an outlet for all that they are going through. We don’t have guidance or support on healthy ways to resolve conflict. Many adults don’t treat students equally – including our SROs. We feel tired, under pressure, and don’t feel like our mental health needs are met. For a while, we didn’t even know we had a school psychologist.

In 2021, young people from Tenants and Workers United won a victory when the Alexandria City Council voted to divest nearly $800,000 in funding for school police, and to reinvest those funds into mental health resources. It was the first time that local leaders were listening to students’ needs.

Yet almost immediately, city leadership retreated from this commitment. Earlier this year, the Alexandria School Board continued to retreat from this commitment to young people when it approved a proposed budget for the 2024 school year that includes minor increases in funding for student mental health supports and restorative practices.

At the same time, the board approved funding for security guards and metal detectors and adopted a recommendation that the city fund school police. It is a betrayal of the promises they made to us, our families and our communities.